Feb 24 Amasten Holding publ AB :

* Divests three properties in Landskrona for 9.4 million Swedish crowns ($1.11 million)

* Says has signed an unconditional agreement to, via subsidiaries, dispose of properties Borgmästareängen 6, 7 and 12 in central Landskrona Source text for Eikon:

