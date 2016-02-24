Feb 24 Solar A/S :

* Q4 revenue 2.82 billion Danish crowns ($416.11 million) versus 2.77 billion crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITA profit 99 million crowns versus loss 3 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend distribution in 2015 of 10.00 crowns per share

* Says takes a cautious approach to our outlook for 2016

* "We expect neither market nor organic revenue growth in 2016"

* Expects 2016 EBITA at 2015 levels

* Says MAG45 acquisition's impact on 2016 revenue is expected to be in range of 310 million crowns but limited on EBITA