UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Solar A/S :
* Q4 revenue 2.82 billion Danish crowns ($416.11 million) versus 2.77 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITA profit 99 million crowns versus loss 3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend distribution in 2015 of 10.00 crowns per share
* Says takes a cautious approach to our outlook for 2016
* "We expect neither market nor organic revenue growth in 2016"
* Expects 2016 EBITA at 2015 levels
* Says MAG45 acquisition's impact on 2016 revenue is expected to be in range of 310 million crowns but limited on EBITA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7770 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.