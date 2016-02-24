BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Feb 24 Weir Group Plc :
* FY revenue at £1,918m versus £2,438m year ago
* FY operating profit at £259m versus £450m year ago
* FY dividend per share 44 p
* WE are planning for a further reduction in constant currency group operating profits, driven primarily by lower activity levels in upstream oil and gas markets
* 2015 cost reductions delivered £110m in annualised savings supporting resilient gross margins
* dditional £40m cost reduction programme in 2016 to support ongoing performance
* FY strong cash generation: free cash flow increased to £132 mln, up 67 pct; 123 pct EBITDA cash conversion.
* FY net debt reduced by 36 mln stg, despite a 48 mln stg foreign exchange headwind
* "Given ongoing market conditions, 2016 will be another challenging year"
* So far in 2016, North American rig count and activity levels have continued to fall with a consequent impact on upstream revenues
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July