Feb 24 Scandinavian Organics publ AB :

* Signs agreement with Aggregate Media and carries out private placement

* Carries out directed share issue of up to 105,981 shares at 9.50 Swedish crowns per share, in total about 1 million crowns

* Deal with aggregate Media is worth 2.4 million crowns and payable by offset issue of 150,000 shares at 16 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

