Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Adveo Group International SA :
* H2 net sales 405.3 million euros ($445.8 million) versus 475.6 million euros year ago
* H2 net loss 69.4 million euros versus loss 1.2 million euros year ago
* To propose capital increase of 60 million euros to support 2016-19 strategic plan
* FY EBITDA 21.5 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt at end-Dec. of 127.5 million euros versus 124.6 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order