Feb 24 Gyldendal A/S :

* FY pre-tax profit 77 million Danish crowns versus 69 million crowns year ago

* FY net sales 830.3 million crowns versus 852.1 million crowns year ago

* Sees a lower profit before tax in 2016 than in 2015 for continuing operations

* Sees 2016 revenue and operating result at same level as in 2015

* Proposes dividend of 20 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)