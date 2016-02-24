BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Feb 24 Gyldendal A/S :
* FY pre-tax profit 77 million Danish crowns versus 69 million crowns year ago
* FY net sales 830.3 million crowns versus 852.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees a lower profit before tax in 2016 than in 2015 for continuing operations
* Sees 2016 revenue and operating result at same level as in 2015
* Proposes dividend of 20 crowns per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations