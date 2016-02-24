Feb 24 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Osman Turgut Firat buys 2 million shares in Flap Kongre at between 1.44 lira - 1.56 lira ($0.4895-$0.5303)

* Osman Turgut Firat increases his share in Flap Kongre to 8.04 percent from 0.04 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9419 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)