Feb 24 Ambromobiliare SpA :

* Bank of Italy authorizes Ambromobiliare to set up 4AIM SICAF

* 4AIM SICAF to invest in companies in the process of listing on AIM Italia with a stake no higher than 4.99 percent of share capital for each company

* 4AIM SICAF to issue shares for about 30 million euros ($32.94 million) via a capital increase reserved to professional investors in order to list on AIM Italia

* 4AIM SICAF sees to list within first six months of 2016

* Banca Finnat to act as global coordinator and book runner

* EnVent Capital Markets Ltd to act as nomad

* 4AIM SICAF will gather its capital via one or more capital increases to be subscribed in the first 24 months since its establishment

* Ambromobiliare acts as founding shareholder and does not plan to subscribe to the capital increases

* Ambromobiliare holds A category shares which have the right to appoint 4AIM SICAF CEO