Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 24 Mtn Group Ltd
* JSE: MTN - further update on the fine imposed on MTN Nigeria and renewal of cautionary announcement
* MTN Nigeria has made an agreed without prejudice good faith payment of 50 billion naira ($250 mln) to Federal Government of Nigeria
* Has agreed to withdraw matter from Federal High Court in Lagos
* Payment to Government of Nigeria made on basis that this will be applied towards a settlement, where one is eventually arrived at Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order