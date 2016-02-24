Feb 24 Autoliv <ALIVsdb.ST spokesman Thomas Jonsson told Reuters:

* Ford recall of around 50.000 cars with Autoliv seat belts not related to any quality issues with belts or buckles

* Issue is related to usage, the way belts are fixed in the car

* Too early to say who will be responsible for costs related to Ford recall, any cost for Autoliv would be small