Feb 24 Shell

* Royal dutch shell (shell) today announced that after a 34-year career with the company, unconventional resources director and u.s. Country chair, marvin odum, will leave shell at the end of march, 2016. 

* As a result of these changes, the unconventional resources directorate will cease to exist

* marvin odum will be replaced as u.s. Country chair and president of shell oil company by bruce culpepper

* athabasca oil sands project and scotford upgrader in canada will join global downstream organisation under downstream director, john abbott

Source text (go.shell.com/1p4cG9Z)