* objective of measures is to reduce costs in financial
year 2017 and following years
* this will incur one-off expenses of approximately eur 15
million in financial year 2016
* mlp ag: mlp intensifies measures aimed at sustainably
increasing earnings
* mlp will further streamline its cost management
* in financial year 2015, mlp recorded earnings before
interest and tax adjusted for acquisitions (pro forma ebit) of
eur 32.5 million
