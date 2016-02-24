BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Feb 24 Endochoice Holdings Inc
* River Cities Management reports 9.7 pct passive stake in EndoChoice Holdings as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July