BRIEF-Athens Medical Centre net result turns to profit of 3.5 million euros
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 turnover at 167.3 million euros ($177.02 million) versus 158.1 million euros a year ago
Feb 25 Straumann Holding AG
* Says expects global implant market to grow solidly in 2016 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in mid-single-digit range
* Says q4 revenue climbs 10% (organic) - strongest quarterly growth since 2008
* Says proposes dividend increase to chf 4.00 per share (2014: chf 3.75)
* Says expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 turnover at 167.3 million euros ($177.02 million) versus 158.1 million euros a year ago
* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa