Feb 25 Straumann Holding AG

* Says expects global implant market to grow solidly in 2016 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in mid-single-digit range

* Says q4 revenue climbs 10% (organic) - strongest quarterly growth since 2008

* Says proposes dividend increase to chf 4.00 per share (2014: chf 3.75)

* Says expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin