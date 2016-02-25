UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Spur Corporation Ltd
* Headline earnings per share 66.7 pct higher at 101.96 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31
* Interim dividend was increased by 8.1 pct to 67 cents per share
* Group revenue for for the six months ended Dec. 31 was 5.4 pct lower at 386.6 mln rand.
* To open 31 restaurants across brands in S.Africa in remainder of financial year ending June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.