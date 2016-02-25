Feb 25 Gazprombank :

* Says sets first coupon rate for 15 billion rouble ($197.09 million) housing mortgage-backed bonds of 2-IP series at 10.90 pct per annum

* The rates of second, third and fourth coupon periods are equal to first coupon rate Source text - bit.ly/1p6S3Kc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 76.1087 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)