BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 Gazprombank :
* Says sets first coupon rate for 15 billion rouble ($197.09 million) housing mortgage-backed bonds of 2-IP series at 10.90 pct per annum
* The rates of second, third and fourth coupon periods are equal to first coupon rate Source text - bit.ly/1p6S3Kc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 76.1087 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016