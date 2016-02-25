Feb 25 Ter Beke NV :

* FY consolidated turnover decreased by EUR 3.4 million ($3.75 million) (-0.9%) to EUR 396.3 million

* FY EBITDA amounts to EUR 34.3 million compared to EUR 31.4 million in 2014 (+9.1%)

* Proposal to pay a gross dividend of EUR 3.50 per share over 2015 (+40%)

* Is confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, the results for 2016 will surpass those of 2015