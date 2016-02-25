Feb 25 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
2015 operating profit of £523m, up 43% on 2014 (up 57% at
constant exchange)
* underwriting profit up 437%
* increasing our annual gross cost savings target to over
£350m by 2018
* we see 2016 as last major restructuring year
* core group combined ratio of 96.0% (2014: 98.8%)
* net cost of december weather events was £76m
* triennial uk pension review completed, agreeing a
significant de-risking of asset mix with no change in annual
top-up contributionspost-tax profit up 221%.final dividend
7p/share, up 250%
* raising our underlying return on tangible equity
expectation to upper half of our 12-15% target range by 2017
* overall group net written premiums of £6.8bn down 3%2
year-on-year driven mainly by disposal programme
* solvency ii coverage over solvency capital requirement
(scr) of 143%
* total agreed disposal proceeds to date now stand at
£1.2bn
* expect to achieve in region of £250m gross savings by
2016, a year ahead of schedule
($1 = 0.7178 pounds)