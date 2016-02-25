Feb 25 Rsa Insurance Group Plc

2015 operating profit of £523m, up 43% on 2014 (up 57% at constant exchange)

* underwriting profit up 437%

* increasing our annual gross cost savings target to over £350m by 2018

* we see 2016 as last major restructuring year

* core group combined ratio of 96.0% (2014: 98.8%)

* net cost of december weather events was £76m

* triennial uk pension review completed, agreeing a significant de-risking of asset mix with no change in annual top-up contributionspost-tax profit up 221%.final dividend 7p/share, up 250%

* raising our underlying return on tangible equity expectation to upper half of our 12-15% target range by 2017

* overall group net written premiums of £6.8bn down 3%2 year-on-year driven mainly by disposal programme

* solvency ii coverage over solvency capital requirement (scr) of 143%

* total agreed disposal proceeds to date now stand at £1.2bn

* expect to achieve in region of £250m gross savings by 2016, a year ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7178 pounds)