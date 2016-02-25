UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 British American Tobacco Plc
* Group cigarette volume fell by 0.5 pct to 663 billion, an organic decline of 0.8 pct excluding acquisition of TDR in croatia, against an estimated industry decline of 2.3 pct
* Revenue at 13.1 bln stg versus 13.97 bln stg year earlier
* total tobacco volume was 0.8 pct lower than previous year
* group's cigarette market share in its key markets continued to grow strongly, higher by over 40 basis points (bps)
* basic earnings per share were 38.2 pct higher at 230.9p (2014: 167.1p)
* has recommended a final dividend of 104.6p
* price mix of 5.9 pct was up from 4.2 pct in 2014
* in 2016 we expect trading environment to remain challenging but our resilient business model has shown group is well placed to face future challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.