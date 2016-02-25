Feb 25 Scanfil Oyj :

* Q4 turnover 142.8 million euros versus 49.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 3.8 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* Estimates that its turnover for 2016 will be 500-550 million euros and operating profit before non-recurring items will amount to 22-28 million euros 

* Proposes to annual general meeting that a 2015 dividend of 0.08 euros be paid