Feb 25 Zoopla Property Group Plc

* group has had a solid start to financial year, attracting over 47 million average monthly visits to its websites and mobile apps

* number of partners continued to grow with group adding 261 net new partners, taking total number to 16,672 at end of period.

* January marked ninth consecutive month of growth in number of uk agency partners to 12,841 at end of period.

* management remains comfortable with financial year 2016 market expectations for group