Feb 25 Zoopla Property Group Plc
* group has had a solid start to financial year, attracting
over 47 million average monthly visits to its websites and
mobile apps
* number of partners continued to grow with group adding
261 net new partners, taking total number to 16,672 at end of
period.
* January marked ninth consecutive month of growth in
number of uk agency partners to 12,841 at end of period.
* management remains comfortable with financial year 2016
market expectations for group
