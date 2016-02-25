BRIEF-Marksans Pharma says USFDA gives four 483 observations to manufacturing facilties in Goa
* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa
Feb 25 Neuron Bio SA :
* Reaches agreement with Diagnostic Center for the commercialization of non-invasive diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease Source text: bit.ly/1UmxKEr
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa
April 10Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd