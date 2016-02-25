Feb 25 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* FY net interest income of £11.5 billion, up 5 per cent,
driven by further margin improvement to 2.63 per cent
* Net interest margin for 2016 expected to increase to
around 2.70 percent
* Continue to target return on required equity of 13.5 to
15.0 per cent and around 45 per cent cost:income ratio with
reductions every year
* Group bonus pool of 353.7 million stg
* CET1 post dividend of 13 percent
* Increasing guidance for annual pre dividend cet1 capital
generation to around 2 per cent
