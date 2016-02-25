Feb 25 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Profit before tax 250 million stg versus 249 million stg
* Dividend per share 6.5 pence versus 6.2 pence
* Revenue 1,278 million pounds versus 1,249 million pounds
* Resort theme parks operating group revenue declined by
12.4% on a like for like basis
* Resort theme parks revenue decline due to fall in
visitation at Alton Towers following accident on 2 June
* Further progress towards opening of Legoland Dubai
(2016), Japan (2017) and South Korea (2018)
* Target of 2,000 new accommodation rooms by end of 2020
* Target of four new Legoland parks by end of 2020
(including three already announced)
* Target of 40 new midway attractions by end of 2020
* We remain confident in strength of underlying business
(London Newsroom)