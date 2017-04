Feb 24 Ramsay Generale De Sante

* Reports H1 net profit group portion of 14.3 million euros (against a loss of 7.7 million euros in H2 2014)

* Says H1 organic revenue fell back slightly by 1.5 pct at constant structure to 816.5 million euros

* H1 published EBITDA rises 42.1 pct to 113.1 million euros (steady at constant structure), and margin also improved