Feb 24 Axway Software SA :

* FY revenue up 8.8 pct to 284.6 million euro

* FY net profit of 27.9 million (9.8 pct of net margin) vs 26.7 million euros a year ago

* FY profit on operating activities of 44.5 million euro (15.6 pct of revenue) vs 39.7 million euro a year ago

* To propose FY dividend of 0.40 euro per share

* Over next three years, company targets a strong revenue growth, steady operating margins