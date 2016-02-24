UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Unilever Plc
* Notification of a change to the boards
* Marijn Dekkers to succeed Michael Treschow in April 2016
* It is proposed that Dr. Marijn Dekkers will succeed Michael Treschow as chairman of Unilever N.V. and Unilever Plc
* Dekkers will be nominated for election to boards at annual general meetings in april 2016
* Dekkers is currently chief executive officer of Bayer AG and, as announced by Bayer AG earlier today, he will step down from this role at end of April
* Michael Treschow will retire from Unilever at 2016 AGMS after having served Unilever's usual maximum tenure of nine years as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.