Feb 24 Teleperformance SE :

* Dividend per share: 1.20 euros, up 30.0 percent on 2014

* FY revenue 3.4 billion euros versus 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) year ago

* FY EBITA before non-recurring items: 351 million euros

* 2016 objective: like-for-like revenue growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent

* 2016 objective: EBITA margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 percent

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 200 million euros versus 150 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

