Feb 24 Altamir Sca
* Proposed dividend of 0.56 euros ($0.6170) per share
* Net asset value per share was 18.60 euros as of Dec.
31,2015; up 16 percent compared with Dec. 31, 2014 (16.04 euros)
and up 8.7 percent from Sept. 30, 2015 (17.11 euros)
* Sees 2016 the portfolio companies should continue to
perform well, with average EBITDA growth of approximately 7
percent
* In 2016, there could be as many as five or six new
investments totalling around 80 million euros, and divestments
could total approximately 120 million euros
Source text : bit.ly/21r9Utf
