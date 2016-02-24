Feb 24 Gecina SA :
* FY gross rentals 574.6 million euros ($633.15
million)versus 571.0 million euros year ago
* FY recurrent net income group share 349.2 million euros
versus 316.6 million euros year ago
* FY diluted EPRA triple net NAV (block) 122.7 million
euros versus 101.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 5.0 euros per share
* Says excluding effect of sale of health portfolio,
underlying growth in recurring net income should be above 5
percent in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1oHA9hd
