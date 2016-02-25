UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* FY net profit-group share EUR 258 million ($284.65 million), up by 15%
* FY consolidated revenue EUR 5,010 million, up by 13%
* Says has ability to pursue profitable growth, while continuing to outperform automotive market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.