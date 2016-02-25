BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities to set up 42 sales offices
* Says it received approval to set up 42 new sales offices in China
Feb 25 Altin AG :
* Board of directors of Altin are categorically opposed to requested distribution of a gross dividend of 68,994,120 Swiss francs (20 Swiss francs per share before deduction of 35 pct swiss withholding tax)
* Also rejects the proposal to recall three long-standing members of the Board and replace them with appointees nominated by Alpine Select
* Board of directors acknowledges Alpine Select as an important shareholder and therefore proposes election of Thomas Amstutz as new member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016