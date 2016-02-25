Feb 25 Aspocomp Group Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 4.8 million euros ($5.29 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 0.3 million euros versus loss 1.6 million euros year ago

* Says net sales decreased due to weaker demand from certain major customers and their cyclical buying behavior

* 2016, net sales are expected to grow and operating result to be in black