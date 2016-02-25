Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Aspocomp Group Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 4.8 million euros ($5.29 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 0.3 million euros versus loss 1.6 million euros year ago
* Says net sales decreased due to weaker demand from certain major customers and their cyclical buying behavior
* 2016, net sales are expected to grow and operating result to be in black Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order