Feb 25 Capita Plc

* Fy underlying revenue growth on a like for like basis** of 11.8% including 4.3% organic growth, excluding businesses exited and held for sale from both 2015 and 2014

* a solid start to 2016  £251m contracts secured to date (2015: £1.1bn)

* underlying profit before tax* up 9% to £585.5m (2014: £535.7m)

* total dividend up 9% to 31.7p (2014: 29.2p)

* full year group operating margin range increased to between 13.0% and 14.0%, expected for foreseeable future (previously 12.5% to 13.5%)