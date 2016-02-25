Feb 25 Capita Plc
* Fy underlying revenue growth on a like for like basis**
of 11.8% including 4.3% organic growth, excluding businesses
exited and held for sale from both 2015 and 2014
* a solid start to 2016 £251m contracts secured to date
(2015: £1.1bn)
* underlying profit before tax* up 9% to £585.5m (2014:
£535.7m)
* total dividend up 9% to 31.7p (2014: 29.2p)
* full year group operating margin range increased to
between 13.0% and 14.0%, expected for foreseeable future
(previously 12.5% to 13.5%)
