Feb 25 Elos Medtech AB :

* Q4 net sales 136.0 million Swedish crowns ($16.03 million) versus 106.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 5.0 million crowns versus 8.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 order booking 147.2 million crowns versus 116.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.00 crowns per share