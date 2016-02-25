UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Starbreeze AB :
* Q2 profit before tax 14.0 million Swedish crowns versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 15.2 million crowns versus 24.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 48.9 million crowns versus 47.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.