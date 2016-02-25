Fitch Affirms Three Flexi ABS Transactions; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 16 tranches across Flexi ABS Trust 2015-1, Flexi ABS Trust 2015-2 and Flexi ABS Trust 2016-1. The Rating Outlook on each tranche remains Stable. The transactions are securitisations of small-balance consumer-loan receivables and unsecured commercial-lease receivables. The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee. A full list of rating actions fo