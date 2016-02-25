BRIEF-MJC Investments appoints Chai Seo Meng as vice-chairman
* Resignation of Teik Seng Cheah as vice-chairman of the board
Feb 25 Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :
* Profit from ordinary activities 2.221 million euros in the fourth quarter 2015 (previous year: 1.293 million euros)
* Q4 consolidated net income 1.557 million euros versus (previous year: 913,000 euros)
* FY consolidated net income 6.048 million euros for 2015 (previous year: 4.977 million euros)
* Q4 EPS 0.49 euros (previous year: 0.29 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resignation of Teik Seng Cheah as vice-chairman of the board
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to be made by co to market in connection with a proposed participation in a major capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)