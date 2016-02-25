Feb 25 Relx NV :
* Reports +3 pct FY underlying revenue growth; full year
total 5,971 million pounds ($8.31 billion)/8,240 million euros
($9.09 billion) (Reuters poll: 6,021 million pounds)
* +5 pct FY underlying adjusted operating profit growth;
full year total 1,822 million pounds/2,514 million euros
(Reuters poll: 1,851 million pounds)
* FY net profit 1.01 billion pounds versus 1.05 billion
pounds in Reuters poll
* Proposed full year dividend growth: +14 pct to 29.7p for
Relx PLC ; +5 pct to 0.403 euros for Relx NV
* 500 million pounds of share buybacks completed in 2015;
announcing total of 700 million pounds for 2016
* Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit,
and earnings growth in 2016
($1 = 0.7184 pounds)
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
