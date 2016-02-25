Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Addnode Group Ab
* Runsvengruppen, owner of the market leading low price retailer ÖoB, has chosen TechniaTranscat, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, as their strategic partner for implementation of a Product Lifecycle Management solution (PLM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order