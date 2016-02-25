Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Sensys Gatso
* Q4 order intake sek 186.4 million (114.5)
* Q4 operating profit sek 21.4 million (20.5) For the original story click here: here%20Report%202015_Q4_eng_ok.pdf?PropertyName=EmbeddedImg_9b56bb8d-9586-4245-9dfe-8c35b562d173&ValueIndex=0 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order