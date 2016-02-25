BRIEF-Marksans Pharma says USFDA gives four 483 observations to manufacturing facilties in Goa
* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa
Feb 25 Advanced Health Limited :
* Revenue 103.6 million rand for 6 months ended Dec.31
* Group turnover for six mths to Dec.31 increased by 12% to 103.6 million rand
* Profit before taxation 3.45 million rand for six months ended dec. 31
* No dividend is proposed or recommended.
* Headline earnings per share for six months ended dec. 31 0.51 cents
