Feb 25 Advanced Health Limited :

* Revenue 103.6 million rand for 6 months ended Dec.31

* Group turnover for six mths to Dec.31 increased by 12% to 103.6 million rand

* Profit before taxation 3.45 million rand for six months ended dec. 31

* No dividend is proposed or recommended.

* Headline earnings per share for six months ended dec. 31 0.51 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)