BRIEF-Marksans Pharma says USFDA gives four 483 observations to manufacturing facilties in Goa
* Marksans Pharma Ltd says USFDA inspects manufacturing facilty at L-82, L-83 in Goa
Feb 25 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Says to purchase it's own shares
* Maximum amount of 7,000 shares are to be bought on grounds of authorization given by annual general meeting on March 19, 2015
* Shares will be purchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at market price prevailing at time of purchase
* Purchase of company's own shares will begin on Feb. 29, 2016 at earliest
* Purchase of the Company's own shares will continue until the abovementioned share amount is purchased or until March 14, 2016 at the latest
