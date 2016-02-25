Feb 25 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Says to purchase it's own shares

* Maximum amount of 7,000 shares are to be bought on grounds of authorization given by annual general meeting on March 19, 2015

* Shares will be purchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at market price prevailing at time of purchase

* Purchase of company's own shares will begin on Feb. 29, 2016 at earliest

* Purchase of the Company's own shares will continue until the abovementioned share amount is purchased or until March 14, 2016 at the latest Source text for Eikon:

