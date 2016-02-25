Feb 25 Sartorius AG

* Sartorius plans to raise share capital by use of retained earnings / 4:1 'stock split'

* share in dividends (surplus and minimum dividends) would also be adjusted for preference share owners

* holders of non-voting preference shares would receive an increased dividend (surplus dividend) of 0.01 euro per preference share

* dividend would at least amount to 0.02 euro per preference share (minimum dividend)