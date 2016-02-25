Australian shares close near two-yr high, oil stocks support
April 10 Australian shares closed near a two-year high on Monday, as energy and material stocks found support from higher global oil prices.
Feb 25 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 4.55 billion Swedish crowns versus 4.85 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.50 billion crowns versus 1.76 billion crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 5.30 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Australian shares closed near a two-year high on Monday, as energy and material stocks found support from higher global oil prices.
* Joanna Boszko acquires 70.94 percent of the company's shares representing the same number of votes at Centurion Finance AGMs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)