BRIEF-UK regulators investigate Jes Staley, Barclays over whistleblowing

* Barclays plc and barclays bank plc (barclays) announce that financial conduct authority (fca) and prudential regulation authority (pra) have commenced investigations into: . Jes staley, group chief executive officer of barclays, as to his individual conduct and senior manager responsibilities relating to barclays whistleblowing programme