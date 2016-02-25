Australian shares close near two-yr high, oil stocks support
April 10 Australian shares closed near a two-year high on Monday, as energy and material stocks found support from higher global oil prices.
Feb 25 FastPartner AB :
* Q4 rental income 298.9 million Swedish crowns ($35.15 million) versus 235.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 144.0 million crowns versus 95.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 3.75 crowns per ordinary share and 20 crowns per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5033 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 10 Australian shares closed near a two-year high on Monday, as energy and material stocks found support from higher global oil prices.
* Joanna Boszko acquires 70.94 percent of the company's shares representing the same number of votes at Centurion Finance AGMs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)