Feb 25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* To submit proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for fiscal 2015, up from eur 1.30 a year earlier

* To submit resolutions to shareholder meeting to split by 6 par value of each of company's shares (stock split)