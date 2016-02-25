Feb 25 Prelios SpA :

* Subscribes 20 million euros ($22.07 million) of participating financial instruments issued by Focus Investments SpA (Focus Investments)

* Focus Investments is a special purpose vehicle to which the property investments and co-investments business of Prelios has been transferred

* Prelios is released in full from its joint liability for the debt transferred to Focus Investments, equal to about 176 million euros as from the effective date of the contribution

