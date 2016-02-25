Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* Rosseti and UAZ sign agreement on strategic partnership and collaboration in terms of using UAZ technology in electric grid complex

* Under the agreement, companies agreed to develop new special models of vehicles based on the UAZ technology for the needs of the distribution grid complex and to take an action to renovate vehicle fleet of Rosseti

* cooperation agreement includes the development of a service infrastructure, as well as training of specialists in the field of maintenance and repair of motor vehicles Source text: bit.ly/1R3Xtwa

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)